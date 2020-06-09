HINSDALE - Joseph A. Ginnery, 33, of Hinsdale, died unexpectedly at home Thursday (June 4, 2020).
Born Sept. 19, 1986, in Olean, he was the son of Timothy Ginnery of Great Valley and Peggy Bullers Ginnery of Salamanca. He was married Dec. 1, 2007, in Salamanca, to the former Michelle Wackwitz, who survives.
He had attended both Salamanca and Ellicottville Central Schools and earned his GED in 2007.
He had been employed at several local restaurants, performing food preparation.
Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the ability to make people laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors, boating and playing video games with his children.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are a daughter, Arianna Ginnery; and two sons, Kearian and Dana Ginnery, all of Hinsdale; a sister, Dawn (LeRoy Hogle) Chapman of Salamanca; two brothers, Dana Jimerson of Tucson, Ariz. and Christopher (Nycole Baxter) Ginnery of Salamanca; a favorite cousin, Hayley (Tirell McEntire) Ginnery of Franklinville; in-laws, Jeff and Donna Wackwitz of Olean; a special family friend, Brene (Bryant) Battle of Olean; a good friend, Jesse Wymer of Buffalo; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved cat, Ne-ne.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Max and Jane Bullers; and paternal grandparents, Thomas Ginnery and Beverly Gilman.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 9, 2020.