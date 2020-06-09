Joseph,was a great person,an always good to his children ,an loved Michelle ,was a very loving ,caring man an he was sad when ,my mom passed away two years ago Carol A.Burlingame at 81 years of age .He couldn't even go to her funeral because,he wanted to remember my mom the way she was at that time. He really loved the gifts I gave him ,an everytime I seen him he was wearing my Carhart jacket an hat .Michie :I am so sorry for your loss honey, would you please bury his hat an Black Carhart Jacket with him .Love you so much Aunt Debbie Burlingame P.S "I am going to miss you terribly my nephew in law Joe" "Bad to the Bone "

Deborah A Burlingame

Family