1/
Joseph Anthony DelMonaco
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTLE VALLEY - Joseph Anthony DelMonaco, 18, of Little Valley, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020).

He was born Oct. 24, 2001, in Olean, the son of Mario and Kim Myers DelMonaco, who survive.

Joseph was a 2019 graduate of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School and was attending college at SUNY Fredonia.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his dog Tommy, chess, history and video games.

Besides his loving parents, he is survived by a sister, Marissa DelMonaco of Little Valley; his paternal grandfather, Carmine DelMonaco of Lackawanna; and his maternal grandmother, Mary Danan-Myers of Salamanca. Also surviving are uncles, Guy (Josephine) DelMonaco of Orchard Park, Paul (Kristin) Myers of Salamanca and Joseph (Tracy) Myers of Great Valley; and cousins, Vince, Carmine (Katie), Nicholas and Maria DelMonaco, Jared, Cecilia, Andrew and Matthew Myers and Calin and Ryanna Brady.

He was predeceased by a paternal grandmother, Josephine DelMonaco; a maternal grandfather, Casimir Myers; and an uncle, Angelo DelMonaco.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mentley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Madison Navarro
August 18, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved