LITTLE VALLEY - Joseph Anthony DelMonaco, 18, of Little Valley, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020).
He was born Oct. 24, 2001, in Olean, the son of Mario and Kim Myers DelMonaco, who survive.
Joseph was a 2019 graduate of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School and was attending college at SUNY Fredonia.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his dog Tommy, chess, history and video games.
Besides his loving parents, he is survived by a sister, Marissa DelMonaco of Little Valley; his paternal grandfather, Carmine DelMonaco of Lackawanna; and his maternal grandmother, Mary Danan-Myers of Salamanca. Also surviving are uncles, Guy (Josephine) DelMonaco of Orchard Park, Paul (Kristin) Myers of Salamanca and Joseph (Tracy) Myers of Great Valley; and cousins, Vince, Carmine (Katie), Nicholas and Maria DelMonaco, Jared, Cecilia, Andrew and Matthew Myers and Calin and Ryanna Brady.
He was predeceased by a paternal grandmother, Josephine DelMonaco; a maternal grandfather, Casimir Myers; and an uncle, Angelo DelMonaco.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.