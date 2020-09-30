ALLEGANY - Joseph J. Crowley Jr., of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, passed away peacefully Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at his home.
Born March 20, 1954, in Olean, he was the son of Joseph J. and A. Lorraine Schuster Crowley Sr. On Aug. 24, 1974, at Holy Name of Mary Church, in Ellicottville, he married Debra Kent, who survives.
Joseph was a 1972 graduate of Ellicottville Central School and later attended the National School of Heavy Equipment in North Carolina.
He and his siblings grew up on the family farm in Ellicottville and he remained in farming almost his entire life, having operated along with his wife the Crowley Dairy Farms in Great Valley until his retirement in 1992. After retiring from farming, Joe went into construction for Richard Peck and later for I.A. Construction. He retired from construction work as an employee of Taylor and Armstrong.
He was a former volunteer fireman for the Great Valley Fire Department for 25 years, and also was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion in Allegany Post 892.
He enjoyed gardening, tractor pulls and being around or driving fast cars. He mostly doted on his four grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
In addition to his wife Debra, he is survived by his mother, Lorraine of Great Valley; three children, Jeremy (Krista) Crowley, Deanne Crowley and Joette (Jeff) Morgan, all of Allegany; four grandchildren, Damin and Conner Crowley and Derrick and Lillian Morgan; four siblings, Laurie Crowley of Allegany, Steve (Cheryl) Crowley of Ellicottville, Kathy (Mark) Hagon of Great Valley and Bob (Debbie) Crowley of Great Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph on Jan. 24, 1967.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (Sept. 30, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Church. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will officiate. The use of a mask will be required during visitation and at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allegany Engine Co., 188 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; or to the Allegany American Legion, 4350 NY-417, Allegany, NY 14706.
