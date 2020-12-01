BRADFORD, Pa. - Mrs. Joyce E. Kalamanka, 84, formerly of Front Avenue, Salamanca, N.Y., died Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, following exposure to COVID-19.
Born March 5, 1936, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie Warwick Wilson. She was married May 17, 1958, to Mr. Thomas F. Kalamanka, who predeceased her in 2004.
Joyce was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1953.
She had been employed as an executive secretary with Allegany State Park for over 15 years, retiring in 1999. She had previously been employed at the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, in Little Valley, and the former Fancher Furniture Company, in Salamanca.
She was devoted to her family and was a loving mother. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace parish, the former St. Patrick's Church and the Elkdale Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, music and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen (Robert) Crandall of Great Valley, N.Y., Molly (Michael) Jablonski of Springville, N.Y., Sally Kalamanka of Rochester, N.Y.; a son, Steven (Lucy Zuber) Kalamanka of Avon Lake, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Adam Livak, Mike Crandall, Cassie (Nate) Hinman, Matt Crandall, Katie Marino, Andrew Crandall, Ben Marino, Faith Jablonski, Joseph Jablonski, Nicholas Jablonski and Jackson Jablonski; and she was anticipating the birth of her first great-grandson, Crew Thomas Hinman; a brother, Ronald (Carol) Wilson of Hilton, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Robert "Tom" Wilson Jr.; and a sister, Jean Morton.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, with Deacon Michael Anderson of Our Lady of Peace, officiating. A celebration of life will be held next year and will be announced. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests flowers be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
of Western New York, 6215 Sheridan Drive Ste. 100, Buffalo, NY 14221.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.