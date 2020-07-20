LITTLE VALLEY - Joyce G. Gibbs, 79, of Little Valley, passed away Saturday (July 18, 2020) at UPMC Chautauqua, in Jamestown.



She was born on May 9, 1941, in Gowanda, daughter of the late Wayne and Emma Fog Marsh.



Joyce was a school teacher for the former Cattaraugus Christian Academy.



She was involved in many local churches, including the Corinth Church, that became Victory Tabernacle Church in Cattaraugus, as well as the East Leon Wesleyan Church and Little Valley Wesleyan Church.



She was also a member of the Fiddler's Club, and loved music. She traveled the area for many music events and enjoyed dancing. Joyce was friendly to all and will be missed by many.



Joyce is survived by two daughters, Tammy Miller-Skowronski of Cottage and Dawn Miller of Rock Hill, S.C.; four sons, Art "Bud" (Lisa) Miller IV of Cattaraugus, Richie (Jamie) Butcher of Colorado Springs, Colo., Dan (Maria) Butcher of Little Valley and Josh (Desiree) Manning of Randolph; a sister, Barbara Fisk of Athens, Texas; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Joyce is predeceased by husbands, Art Miller III, Hobie Manning and Cliff Gibbs; a sister, Pat Shaw; and a grandchild, Rachel Bach.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday (July 25, 2020) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.



A public committal service will be held immediately following the visitation, from Liberty Park Cemetery, in Cattaraugus.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 33% occupancy will be observed during the calling hours, with masks required and 35 guests allowed at a time.



Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Wesleyan Church or World Hope International.

