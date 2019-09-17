|
CASSADAGA - Judith A. (Fisher) Asquith, of Cassadaga, passed peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Born Nov. 4, 1935, to Marion "Bud" and Roberta Kidd Fisher, of Salamanca, she was the beloved wife of Arthur F. Asquith, dearest mother to daughters Ann Condon (John) and Susan Asquith, and treasured grandmother to Sarah Andrews (Jason), Michael Condon (Katrice), Kaitlin Condon (Josh Powers), Lauren Condon and Alexis Asquith.
She's adored by six great-grandchildren, Ava, Matthew, Hudson, Sloane, Leo and Finn; a brother, R. Judson Fisher (Patricia); and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her 94-year-old Aunt Norma Bissell, her father's sister.
Living her adult life along the shores of Cassadaga Lake, Judy enjoyed outdoor activities including boating, water activities, golf, downhill and cross-country skiing and gardening.
Married 62 years, Judy was a keen supporter of Cassadaga Valley Central School where her children graduated and her husband taught and coached for 50-plus years.
A life filled with tremendous friends, neighbors and memories, a public memorial service will be scheduled for Oct. 12 with arrangements to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cassadaga Volunteer Fire Department and Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 17, 2019