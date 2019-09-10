|
FREWSBURG - Judy Ann Wogick, of Frewsburg, formerly of Salamanca and Jamestown, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at Erie County Medical Center, from injuries suffered in a fall at her residence. She was 53 years old.
Born Nov. 18, 1965, in Salamanca, Judy was the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Wogick. She attended schools in Salamanca, including the former St. Patrick's Catholic School. She graduated from Salamanca High School in 1983.
She enjoyed all sports and helping others. She will be remembered for her ambition, her kindness and her loyalty to family and friends.
Judy is survived by her father, Ronald Wogick; her step-mother, Sandra Wogick; two sisters, Jody (Robert) Quinlan of Salamanca and Julie Greenwood of Florida; her brother, James (Jacqueline) Wogick of Dripping Springs, Texas; nieces Ashley Petitpas of Florida and Jaydn and Jenna Wogick of Dripping Springs; a nephew, Alec Petitpas of Florida; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and two very special friends, Kim Dry and Karen MacFarland.
She was predeceased by her mother, Nancy Steinbroner Wogick, in 1999, and her half brother, Jason Wogick, in 2002.
At Judy's request, her body was donated to the University of Buffalo's School of Medicine for the advancement of science.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a future date to be announced by her family.
Donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203, and the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Science, 955 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203, or charities of the donor's choice.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 10, 2019