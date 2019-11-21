|
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Karen F. "Kay" Oakes, 76, passed away at Hospice of the Valley, Ryan House in Phoenix on Monday (Nov 18, 2019).
Daughter of the late Edward M. Ellis and Doris E. (Waite) Ellis of Little Valley, N.Y., she was born on March 27, 1943, in Lackawanna, N.Y.
Kay attended Little Valley High School in Little Valley. She loved the Buffalo Bills, playing bingo, slot machines, aggravation, watching golf, listening to the Mills Brothers, Diet Coke, pretzels and York Peppermint Patties.
Being married to a member of the U.S. Air Force who was often away on duty, she maintained their home and cared for their children most of the time by herself. After moving to Arizona in 1982, her husband's work again had him travel a lot, so she continued as the primary parent and maintained their home. While this deprived her of a career outside the home, her value to the family was immeasurable. She did work at a variety of outside jobs including as a Quality Control Inspector at Rogers Corp., an Electronics Manufacturing Firm in Chandler. She also worked as a Home Care specialist and for a home Janitorial Service. She always said her most enjoyable job was when she was the Receptionist at Country Thunder, an annual Country Music Festival based in Tempe, which featured major stars at a remote site in rural Arizona.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Michael R. Oakes, whom she married Nov. 29, 1969; three daughters; Jacqueline S. (Brown) Guardiola and husband Angel of Lytle, Texas, Kathryn A. Oakes and fiancé Dave Floyd of Glendale, Ariz., and Rebecca S. (Oakes) Gordon and husband Steven of Maricopa, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Marteen and his wife Abby, Marley, Marrissa and Nathaniel; four great-grandchildren, Cody, Alayna, Noah and Mathew; and three sisters, Jean M. Ellis of Little Valley, N.Y., Linda K. (Ellis) Pater of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Gail A. (Ellis) Minnekine of Little Valley.
Her family will miss her greatly. She loved her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids very much.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jeffery O. Brown.
Funeral service and burial will be at Valley of The Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler.
In lieu of flowers, for anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory, she and her family suggest , Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix or any worthy cause of your choice.
A visitation for Karen will be held at Valley of the Sun Mortuary on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 8:30-10 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. and a graveside service will be immediately following.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 21, 2019