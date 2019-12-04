|
CARROLLTON - Karl P. Robinson, 37, of Carrollton, died unexpectedly at home Monday morning (Dec. 2, 2019).
Born Sept. 2, 1982, in Tucson, Ariz., he was the son of Rhonda (David Farr) Fuller of Route 417 West, Bolivar, and the late Bruce Keyes, who predeceased him in 2001.
He was a graduate of the Salamanca Christian Academy in Kill Buck.
Karl had been employed with Bono Construction in Great Valley for over three years, and had previously been self-employed.
He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting and fishing, cutting trees and firewood. He loved his Chevy trucks and his Harley Davidson "shovelhead." He enjoyed four-wheeling, as well as collecting tools.
Surviving, besides his mother, are a brother, Ernest D. Robinson III of Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Harry and Dixie Magiera of Salamanca; his beloved nephews, Jonathan, Garrett and Memphis; along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by an aunt, Angela Magiera.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Rev. Michael Lonto, pastor of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 4, 2019