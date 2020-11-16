HUMPHREY - On Nov. 15, 2020, Kathleen Diane Rinko, of Humphrey, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.



Born July 1, 1952, at St. Francis Hospital, Olean, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ruth (Chamberlain) Rinko.



She attended Ellicottville Central School and was previously employed by The Dudley and Skier's Inn.



Kathy enjoyed yard sales and most recently had an extreme passion for Facebook Marketplace. She loved her pets, especially Moses.



She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Scott of Humphrey and Dawn Arwine of Elgin, S.C.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew; several beloved cousins; and a special friend, Shirley Ginnery.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marga Arena and brother-in-law, Roy Arena.



No services will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Pacificus Catholic Church, c/o Mary Weber, 4875 Humphrey Rd., Great Valley, NY 14741. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.

