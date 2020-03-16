Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ms. Kathy Norton


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ms. Kathy Norton Obituary
GREAT VALLEY - Ms. Kathy Norton, 64, of Great Valley, died at Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, on Friday (March 13, 2020) following a long illness.

Born Oct. 21, 1955, in Springville, she was the daughter of the late Ryan and Eileen Button Norton.

Ms. Norton graduated from Ellicottville High School, Class of 1973, and received an associate degree from Jamestown Community College, Jamestown.

She was employed as an office manager with ANR, Ellicottville, and St. Bonaventure University, Allegany.

Ms. Norton enjoyed spending time with her friends and her pets. She also enjoyed bowling in various leagues.

Surviving are two sisters, Gay (James) Fitzpatrick of Great Valley and Ann (Joe) Tascone of Utica; two brothers, Allen (Ruth) Norton of Little Valley and Donn (Jackie) Norton of Great Valley; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Nan Ullman.

There will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to EARS or Friends of Strays.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -