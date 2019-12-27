|
BELTON, Ky. - Kelly S. Fisher, 58, of Belton, originally from Salamanca, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Dec. 19, 2019.
Kelly was born July 20, 1961, in Salamanca, a son of the late William M. Fisher.
He attended Salamanca High School and received a degree in graphic arts in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Kelly was self-employed at his business, Hillbilly Arts, in Greenville, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, his dogs, his work and, most importantly, his family.
The community from Kentucky expressed sadness on learning of Kelly's passing. He loved his family, friends and community, in both New York and Kentucky, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brothers, Kim (Pam) Fisher, Kenny (Pat) Fisher and Tim (Becky) Fisher; sisters, Tina (David) Stanczykowski and Laurie Sloot; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Kelly was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Fisher; and a brother-in-law, Rudy Sloot.
There will be no visitation.
A small service will be held promptly at 1 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at the Holy Cross Club, 35 Clinton St., Salamanca, with a celebration of life to immediately follow.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 27, 2019