GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Kenneth P. Wilson, 51, of Route 219, Great Valley, died unexpectedly at his home Friday (Sept. 20, 2019).
Born Jan. 26, 1968, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Donald and Elizabeth Marker Wilson.
Mr. Wilson was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1986, and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He had been employed as a machine operator at Fitzpatrick & Weller in Ellicottville for over 30 years.
Ken enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycles and four-wheelers and walking his dog Bella at Spruce Lake.
Surviving are a daughter, Courtney Wilson, of Heeney, Colo.; a son, Dylan Wilson, of Salamanca; a sister, Cindy Wilson, of Arizona; a brother, Ray (Joyce) Wilson of Salamanca; a close cousin, Kevin Wilson, of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 24, 2019