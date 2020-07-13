NORTH OTTO - Kenneth S. Schmitt went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday (July 9, 2020) after an extended illness.
Ken served nine years in the Army National Guard and retired from Erie County Parks and Recreation after 35 years, retiring in 1993. Ken owned Ken Schmitt's Small Engine Repair and Saw Sharpening, along with Country Fixin's.
Ken's love for God was very evident in his selfless care for those less fortunate.
Beloved husband and best friend of Phyllis Feldman, whom he married Sept. 6, 1958; proud father of the late Carolyn (Kevin) Walker, Lee Ann (Robert) Martin, Steven Schmitt and Sally (Rick) Love; grandfather of Adam Walker, Matthew (Kim) Walker, Benjamin Walker, Jacob (Katie) Schmitt, Sarah (Jake) Ash, Jon (Kaite) Martin, Justin (Jasmine) Martin, Chase Nephew, Charlie Love and Ricky Love; great-grandfather of Karlah Jane, Korvan Ian, Zoe, Jonah, Maci, Alec, Charleigh, Emmett, Carleigh and Camryn; brother of Mary (late Bud) Meyers, the late Laverne (Rita), George (Dorothy), Eleanor (late Pete) Suja, Nicholas and Frances (Brian) Moyer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in North Otto Cemetery.
Donations may be made to his church, Healing Reigns Fellowship, 28 River St., Salamanca.
Arrangements entrusted to DiStasio Funeral Home Inc., Cattaraugus.
Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com.