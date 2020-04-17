Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Jacobs


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly A. Jacobs Obituary
STEAMBURG - Kimberly A. Jacobs, 48, of Steamburg, died Wednesday morning (April 15, 2020) at Hamot Medical Center, Erie, Pa., following a short illness.

Born Jan. 8, 1972, in Olean, she was the daughter of Marlene Crouse of Steamburg and the late Lehman "Dar" Dowdy. She was married on April 20, 2012, in Steamburg, to Adriel E. Jacobs, who survives.

She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Turtle Clan.

Kim earned her GED in 1991 and had attended Salamanca Central School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and being with her grandbabies. She was an avid Yankees fan and a member of the Coldspring Longhouse.

Surviving besides her husband and mother, are three daughters, Lena Dowdy of Steamburg, Kailee Dowdy of Salamanca and Alena Jacobs of Steamburg; two sons, Logan Dowdy and Kaleb Dowdy, both of Steamburg; a granddaughter, Reinna Dowdy of Six Nations; two grandsons, Lehman Dowdy of Six Nations and Adam Nestell of Salamanca; two sisters, Kristine Dowdy of Salamanca and Kelly (Christopher) Bomberry of Kill Buck; two brothers, Kory Dowdy of Steamburg and Kerwin Dowdy of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Kyle L. Dowdy Sr.

Friends may call at the family home, 1016 Central Road, Steamburg, beginning Thursday evening and continuing all day Friday.

Funeral services will be held at the family home at 10 a.m. on Saturday (April 18, 2020) with speakers of the Coldspring Longhouse officiating.

Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -