|
|
STEAMBURG - Kimberly A. Jacobs, 48, of Steamburg, died Wednesday morning (April 15, 2020) at Hamot Medical Center, Erie, Pa., following a short illness.
Born Jan. 8, 1972, in Olean, she was the daughter of Marlene Crouse of Steamburg and the late Lehman "Dar" Dowdy. She was married on April 20, 2012, in Steamburg, to Adriel E. Jacobs, who survives.
She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Turtle Clan.
Kim earned her GED in 1991 and had attended Salamanca Central School.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and being with her grandbabies. She was an avid Yankees fan and a member of the Coldspring Longhouse.
Surviving besides her husband and mother, are three daughters, Lena Dowdy of Steamburg, Kailee Dowdy of Salamanca and Alena Jacobs of Steamburg; two sons, Logan Dowdy and Kaleb Dowdy, both of Steamburg; a granddaughter, Reinna Dowdy of Six Nations; two grandsons, Lehman Dowdy of Six Nations and Adam Nestell of Salamanca; two sisters, Kristine Dowdy of Salamanca and Kelly (Christopher) Bomberry of Kill Buck; two brothers, Kory Dowdy of Steamburg and Kerwin Dowdy of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Kyle L. Dowdy Sr.
Friends may call at the family home, 1016 Central Road, Steamburg, beginning Thursday evening and continuing all day Friday.
Funeral services will be held at the family home at 10 a.m. on Saturday (April 18, 2020) with speakers of the Coldspring Longhouse officiating.
Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 17, 2020