Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura E. Dawson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura E. Dawson Obituary
ARCADE - Laura E. Dawson of Arcade, died Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo, at the age of 93.

She was born April 1, 1926, in Salamanca, a daughter of the late Lee and Maude Wolcott Burton. Her husband, Bernard Dawson, who she married April 10, 1945, in Rochester, died in 1988.

She was a homemaker and member of the Arcade United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts; collecting dolls; taking care of her grandchildren; and helping her husband with the cattle business. She was also the chairman, of the class of 1944, at the Arcade School.

She is survived by her children, William (late Linda) Dawson of Yorkshire, Richard (Eleanor) Dawson of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Robert (Donna Ladeaux) Dawson of Rapid City, S.D.; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Daniel Dawson; her siblings, Robert and Everett Burton.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today (Aug. 9, 2019) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019). Interment will be held in Arcade Rural Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Arcade Fire Department or Rescue Squad, PO Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009.

Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now