|
|
ARCADE - Laura E. Dawson of Arcade, died Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo, at the age of 93.
She was born April 1, 1926, in Salamanca, a daughter of the late Lee and Maude Wolcott Burton. Her husband, Bernard Dawson, who she married April 10, 1945, in Rochester, died in 1988.
She was a homemaker and member of the Arcade United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts; collecting dolls; taking care of her grandchildren; and helping her husband with the cattle business. She was also the chairman, of the class of 1944, at the Arcade School.
She is survived by her children, William (late Linda) Dawson of Yorkshire, Richard (Eleanor) Dawson of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Robert (Donna Ladeaux) Dawson of Rapid City, S.D.; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Daniel Dawson; her siblings, Robert and Everett Burton.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today (Aug. 9, 2019) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019). Interment will be held in Arcade Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Arcade Fire Department or Rescue Squad, PO Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009.
Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 9, 2019