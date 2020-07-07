1/
Laurie L. Henhawk
1995 - 2020
JIMERSONTOWN - Laurie L. Henhawk, 24, of Jimersontown, died Friday (July 3, 2020) in the town of Coldspring.

Born July 12, 1995, in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of Rachel Crouse of Salamanca and Luis Henhawk of Buffalo.

She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Hawk Clan.

Laurie attended Salamanca High School.

She enjoyed being around her family and friends, especially children. She also enjoyed the outdoors, swimming and writing poems.

Surviving besides her parents are her maternal grandfather, Ronald Crouse of Steamburg; paternal grandparents, Phillip and Marie Henhawk of Buffalo; a sister, Lauren Crouse of Salamanca; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Sadie Redeye; and her aunt, Sheila Crouse.

Friends may call all day at the family home, 227 Academy St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the family home, with Rev. John Walter, of God's Missionary Church, officiating.

Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
