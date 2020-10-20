LITTLE VALLEY - Linda Dolph, 64, of Bucktooth Run, Little Valley, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following exposure to COVID-19.
Born Dec. 4, 1955, in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Elwin "Sparky" Watt and Beverly Norman Cox. She was married at their home, on Oct. 7, 2000, to Larry Dolph, who survives.
She was a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and attended Holland High School in Ohio.
Linda had been employed as a caregiver with the DDSO in Little Valley, as well as Healthcare & Hospice, Little Valley, for over 10 years. She had previously owned and operated Dewitt Outdoor Advertising, with her son, Michael, for over 15 years, in Tampa, Fla. She had also been the former owner of Langworthy's Restaurant, Kill Buck.
She was a member of the House of Prayer, Salamanca. She loved spending time with family; entertaining friends; making everyone who came to her home feel special; the outdoors; working in her yard; and flowers.
Linda was a beautiful person on the outside, and twice as beautiful on the inside, always doing more for others than for herself.
Surviving besides her husband, is a son, Michael Watt of Salamanca; four sisters, Jamie (Sid) Hartz and Tamie (Albert) Culver, both of Ohio, Lisa (Joel Munn) Watt of Portland, Ore. and Lana Watt of Quaker Run; two brothers, Stephen Watt of Steamburg and Maurice Watt of Salamanca; mother-in-law, Carolyn "Corky" Dolph; a special friend, Vicki (Pete) Goggin of Austin, Texas; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Watt and Alan Watt; two sisters, Tina Gilstrap and Lori Cox Burnett; her stepfather, James "Ronnie" Cox; and her father-in-law, Lloyd Dolph.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery Kane, Pa.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.