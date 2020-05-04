KILL BUCK - Lisa D. McCormick Robertson Kemp, of Route 417, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday (April 25, 2020) in her sleep.



Born Dec. 3, 1965, in Jamestown, she was the daughter of Vera Shuppenhauer and Norm Houghwot, who predeceased her. On June 13, 1998, in Salamanca, she married Frederick Kemp, who predeceased her April 4, 2018.



Lisa worked at several places over the years, including the Pyramid Inn, Zafron House and the Uni-Mart in Salamanca.



She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her two daughters and grandkids, as well as her best friend/"sister" of over 30 years. She also enjoyed bingo; driving through the state park; having family gatherings and bonfires; and going to carnivals, fairs and amusement parks.



She was loved and will be missed by everyone, including her loving family, two daughters, Kristina (fiancé Debra Wilder) Robertson Kemp of Salamanca and Amber (Richard Smith Jr.) Robertson of Salamanca; a stepdaughter, Kaylynn (Kevin) Snyder of Warsaw; five granddaughters, Lilliana Chase and Emily Jackson, both of Olean, Elizabeth Buchholz and Jasmine Robertson, both of Salamanca and Starr Snyder of Warsaw; two grandsons, Bryson Snyder and Eli Snyder, both of Warsaw; brothers, Richard (Sally) McCormick of Little Valley, Allan McCormick of Williamsport, Pa., Jeff (Margaret) McCormick of Humphrey, Robert (Bob) Houghwot of Cookeville, Tenn., Rick Houghwot of Frewsburg, and Mike Andrews, Martin Andrews and Dennis Andrews, all of Arlington, Texas; sisters, Kathy Houghwot-Rowland of State College, Pa. and Kathy Andrews of Arlington, Texas. She had adopted brothers and sisters whom she loved as her own, Lucind (Dale) Connelly of Olean, Adella (Rodney) Brown of Friendship, Wayne (Jayson) Vaughn (deceased), Philip (Terry Bertron) Vaughn of Bradford, Pa., Walter "Wally" (Shelly) Vaughn of Salamanca, Chrissy (David) Strang of Salamanca, Jeannie Green of Hagerman, N.M.; sons, Jeremy Stewart of Little Valley and Mark (April) Rose of Olean; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.



Memorials if desired, may be made in the form of a financial contribution to offset the cost of burial expenses and may be directed to Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 State Route 417 W., Olean, NY 14760.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store