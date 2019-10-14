|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Lois B. Foster, 82, of Little Valley, went to be with her heavenly family on Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Ellicottville, on Jan. 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Earnest and Sarah Hinkley Hartman. On Feb. 26, 1954, she married Orval Foster, who survives.
Along with her husband, Orval, she worked in their junkyard business, formerly in Willoughby, before relocating to Little Valley.
Mrs. Foster was a member of the Little Valley Wesleyan Church, and enjoyed cooking; flowers; peacocks; and she loved her family.
Besides her husband of 65 years, she is survived by five sons, George Foster of Steamburg, Robert (Beth) Foster of Asheboro, N.C., Kenneth (Melissa) Foster of Great Valley, Ronald (Kathleen) Foster of Steamburg and Herbie Foster of Little Valley; five daughters, Nancy Olson of Great Valley, Helen (Tom) Cicero of Livonia, Winnifred Foster of Franklinville, Sarah Foster of Little Valley and Sue Foster of Steamburg; 27 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Foster is predeceased by a brother, Eugene Hartman; sister, Vivian Hartman; son-in-law, David Olson; grandson, Bradley Milks; great-granddaughter, Ashley Collins; great-grandson, Josh Foster; and great-grandson, Gabriel Garcia.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) from the Little Valley Wesleyan Church. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation, at 2 p.m., from the church.
Burial will be in Green Cemetery, in Great Valley.
Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Wesleyan Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 14, 2019