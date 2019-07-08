OTTO - Lois J. Webster, 87, of Otto, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, in Springville.



She was born March 20, 1932, in Racine, Wis., the daughter of the late Otto G. and Olga N. Knoke Liebenow.



On July 19, 1952, she married Donald C. Webster, who predeceased her Feb. 29, 2012.



Mrs. Webster and her husband ran a family dairy farm, in Otto, for many years.



She was an active member of the Otto Immanuel Lutheran Church and it's Ladies Aid, and she also taught Sunday school and taught Release Time Education for many years. She had several foster children. She was an avid bowler; read her Bible regularly; and loved to garden.



She is survived by two sons, David (Marcia) Webster of New Ulm, Minn. and Ronald Webster of Otto; and a daughter, Elaine (Pete) Warner of Little Valley; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her loving husband, she was predeceased by six brothers, Walter, Theodore, George Hans, Eric, Herbert and Robert Liebenow; three sisters, Marie Sperry, Ruth Menzel and Esther Liebenow; and a grandchild, Kyle Michner.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today (July 8, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 9, 2019) from the Otto Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Timothy Klahn, officiating.



Burial will be in Liberty Park Cemetery, Cattaraugus.



Memorials may be made to the Otto Immanuel Lutheran Church, Otto Ambulance Service; or Camp Pioneer.