Loyd F. Hovey
1948 - 2020
ELLICOTTVILLE - Loyd F. Hovey, 71, of Ellicottville, passed away peacefully in the presence of his daughter, son and cousin on Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Roswell Park, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 21, 1948, the son of the late L. Hovey and Stella Green Hovey.

Mr. Hovey graduated from Ellicottville Central School and went on to a successful career with the Ellicottville Highway Department, where he retired as their highway superintendent.

He was a volunteer EMT and fireman with the Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Department. He loved nothing more than helping others.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Loyd had a passion for mechanics and worked on all kinds of machinery; his Ford was his most common patient. He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle and watching Star Trek.

He had a somber and very sarcastic personality and was known for cracking really bad jokes, which will be missed. Loyd touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He was truly an amazing man, father and grandfather.

He is survived by a son, Raymond Hovey of Arizona; a daughter, Stella Hovey of Machias; two grandchildren, Roman and Leonardo Hovey; a stepson, Steve Baker of Jamestown; and a stepdaughter, Sharon Haley of Jamestown. Also surviving is a brother, Chris Hovey of Georgia; a special cousin, Jacquelyne Phillips of Cattaraugus; and several nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Maples Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and a 33% occupancy will be observed.

Memorials may be made to the Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Department.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
