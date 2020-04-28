|
|
LITHIA, Fla. - Margaret Ann Gerwitz passed away on April 20, 2020.
She was born in Salamanca, N.Y., on Nov. 20, 1933, to Floris Alexander Murphy and William C. Murphy, the owner of Murphy & Son Lumber.
Margaret Ann attended Ellicottville (N.Y.) Central School, and at 17, she fell in love with the "new boy," Henry (Hank) Gerwitz.
After graduation, Margaret Ann and Hank were married. And so began her life's greatest adventure. Less than a year into their marriage, they welcomed a daughter. Months after becoming a mother, Margaret Ann miraculously survived a catastrophic car accident that left her in a coma for weeks.
Supported by her family and Hank, Margaret Ann learned how to walk and write again and continued her earthly journey. Margaret Ann and Hank went on to have four more children and ultimately moved permanently to Florida, raising their family in North Fort Myers.
Margaret Ann perfected the art of homemaking, while Hank rose through the ranks of the local asphalt industry. Both were dedicated to their extended family and friends, returning home to the Ellicottville area annually for long summer visits, while assisting with chores as needed.
As empty-nesters, Margaret Ann and Hank traveled extensively while visiting family and friends throughout America, taking time to enjoy notable landmarks along the way.
They seldom missed the birth of a grandchild, and Margaret Ann was always very proud that she and Hank had attended each grandchild's high school graduation (and many college graduations and weddings).
Margaret Ann completed the final chapter of her life in Brandon. She truly lived her life's purpose of being "a good person, a good parent and always work(ing) toward going to heaven."
She is survived by her beloved Hank; her five children, Julie, Jeff, Janice, Jodie and Jeanie; 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her brother, John Murphy.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. today (April 28, 2020) at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview. A celebration of Margaret Ann's life will be held at a later date.
Margaret Ann was devoted to a number of causes during her life and donated to them generously. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Victory, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218 (olvcharities.org) or St. Anthony's Catholic Mission, PO Box 486, Zuni, NM 87327 (stanthonyzuni.org).
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 28, 2020