SALAMANCA - Mrs. Margaret Bailey, 88, formerly of Pimlico Avenue, Salamanca, and Napoli, died at Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, following a long illness.
Born Sept. 2, 1930, in Napoli, she was the daughter of the late David and Rosa Hoxie Shenfiel. She was married Feb. 18, 1956, in Napoli, to Estle Bailey, who predeceased her in 1982.
She was a graduate of Randolph Central School, Class of 1948.
Mrs. Bailey co-owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband for over 60 years, as well as working in the local furniture factories in Salamanca and Falconer.
She was a member of the Napoli United Methodist Church, the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296 Ladies' Auxiliary and the United Furniture Workers Union.
Surviving are a daughter, Willa (Tom Sharbaugh) Koch of Salamanca; three granddaughters, Shaya (Derek) Westfall of Travis AFB, Calif., Erin Koch of Salamanca and Lora (Matt) Prey of Kill Buck; a grandson, Kyle Koch of Salamanca; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Allergra Lake of Syracuse, Barbara (Gilbert) Meyers of Vermont and Lola Armstrong of Maine; a brother, Randall (Fran) Shenfiel of Falconer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, David Shenfiel.
There will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on July 11, 2019