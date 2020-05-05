TROY, Mich. - Marie Pavia, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at an assisted care residence in Troy.
Marie was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on March 25, 1932, to Walter and Frances Kowalski. Marie moved to Salamanca, N.Y., in 1954, where she met and shortly married Jim Pavia, her loving husband of over 40 years, who predeceased her in 1996.
Marie remained a resident of Salamanca until 2019, when she moved to Michigan in order to be closer to one of her daughters.
Marie grew up on Buffalo's east side and had a good childhood until her parents died when she was still a teenager. Her brothers raised her until she left to pursue a career in nursing.
She attended Edward J. Meyer Memorial for three years followed by a year at the University at Buffalo. She performed her training in Sidney, N.Y., with a public health nurse, before spending another year at Syracuse University.
She recalled working in the hospital wards with patients affected with the poliovirus and wished she were younger so she could help those with the current virus.
She enjoyed the beautiful countryside in WNY, and after completing her nursing education, she went to work in Salamanca and remained there for the majority of her life.
Her first job was for Dr. Gardner, visiting pregnant mothers once a month to give parenting lessons. She later worked with Dr. Godfrey, an orthopedic specialist for the Buffalo Bills.
She took some time off from nursing while she raised her young children. As the children approached school age, Marie changed career paths to become a teacher at the former St. Patrick's school, initially as a substitute teacher, then as a sixth-grade teacher.
She moved on to teaching practical nursing at BOCES, and during that time, completed a bachelor's degree in education. She loved teaching her students and kept in close contact with many of them after they graduated.
In retirement, Marie spent time traveling to national parks and attending Elderhostel trips to Poland, England and Chautauqua, among others.
She attended daily mass at Our Lady of Peace; Bible study classes; walking; knitting; reading; and saying the rosary. She loved playing cards and dominoes with her friends and going to the Salamanca Area Senior Center for dinners.
Her favorite pastime was visiting with her children and grandchildren across the country, and spending her winters in Florida, for many years.
Marie was highly sociable. She could strike up a conversation with anyone at any time and always left the other person with a smile. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She raised four devoted children, Mark (JoEllen) Pavia, Cindy (Roger) Dunbar, Rosemarie (John) Reilly and Maureen (Frank) Jardim; and was blessed with five grandchildren, Dustin, Eric, Lauren, Matthew and Julian.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; three brothers, Ted, Danny and Gene; and her longtime companion, Carol Korzeniewski, in 2018. She met Carol in Florida shortly after both their spouses had passed, and they enjoyed playing tennis and ping-pong together. They made many friends from across the country while wintering in Florida for over 20 years.
A mass celebration and funeral will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Condolences can be sent to 3621 Burning Tree Drive, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302.
Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Marie supported many charities in her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to her loving church, Our Lady of Peace, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, NY 14779 or at olpsal.org; your local PBS station, WNED in Buffalo, at wned.org/donate/; the Unbound Program at unbound.org; or Feeding America at feedingamerica.org.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 5, 2020.