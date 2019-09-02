|
SALAMANCA - Mrs. Marilyn J. Harvey, 75, of Salamanca, died early Thursday morning, (Aug. 29, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born March 27, 1944, in Jasper, she was the daughter of the late Burdett and Viola Davis Drake. She was married Sept. 14, 1963, in Jasper, to Mr. Paul M. Harvey, who survives.
She was a graduate of Jasper High School, Class of 1961.
Mrs. Harvey retired as the branch manager of Community Bank, N.A., in Salamanca, in 2011, having been employed for over 29 years. She had previously been employed at Five Star Bank, Sears Roebuck Co., and Thomas Leaskey, public accountant's office.
She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church; the Rotary Club; Community Action, where she served on the board of directors, as well as volunteering for over 19 years; and was a member of the Exchange Club.
She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren; traveling; socializing; and she had a deep love for her community.
Surviving besides her husband are three daughters, Michele Harvey Heusinger of Salamanca, Barbara Harvey of Singapore and Tammy R. Harvey of Randolph; a granddaughter, Anya Harvey of Singapore; a grandson, Micah Harvey of Singapore; two brothers, Charles (Carolyn) Drake of Nevada and Edsel (Marla) Drake of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Paddock; and three brothers, Harold Drake, Lyle Drake and James Drake.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, with Rev. Michael Lonto, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the ALS Foundation at asla.org/donate.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 2, 2019