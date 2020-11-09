TITUSVILLE, Pa. - Mrs. Marjorie Ann Swift, 72, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.



Marjorie was born on Feb. 25, 1948, in Salamanca, N.Y., to the late Anthony and Mary (Yehl) Kobinski.



She was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y., with a degree in Economics. Marjorie was formerly employed by Time Warner Cable and AOL.



Marjorie enjoyed traveling, cooking and watching cooking shows. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and siblings.



Marjorie is survived by two sons, Stephen D. (Than Lan) Swift of San Diego, Cali., and James A. Swift of Brockport; three grandchildren, Christopher, Naomi and Jasmine Swift of San Diego, Cali.; a brother, Mike (Veronica) Kobinski of Little Valley; and three sisters, Judy (Doug) Jones of Titusville, Louise (Richard) Alt of Forestburg, S.D., and Patricia (Walter) Hupalo of Arlington, Va.



A celebration of her life will be held next spring.

