Obituary

BUFFALO - Marjorie (Ford) Keeler, age 97, of Buffalo, went to live with her savior, Jesus, on Independence Day (July 4, 2019) in the comfort of her home.



Born in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Farah Parker Ford.



Marjorie had been a library aide in the Salamanca Central High School before retiring.



She was the wife of the late William G. Keeler, who died in 1991. She was an avid gardener and worked tirelessly for her church's missionary circle at Kenmore Baptist Church.



She is survived by her two daughters, Gay (Richard) Hardoby of Buffalo and Julie (Bruce) Voorhis of Huntingdon, Pa.; and three granddaughters, Sarah (Peter) Gallucci, Tamara (Steven) Funk and Ruth (Matthew) Beaver. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren.



Interment will be cared for privately at Liberty Park Cemetery in Cattaraugus. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Kenmore Baptist Church, 10 Wardman Rd., Kenmore, NY.



Services are under the direction of Dengler Roberts Funeral Homes, found at www.dengler



