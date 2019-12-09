Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY 14070
(716) 532-2652
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Criss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Criss


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Criss Obituary
LEON - Mary Criss, 67, formerly of Leon, passed away Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born June 8, 1952, in Gowanda, the daughter of the late Clifford and Gladys Merchant. Mrs. Criss was married to Monet Criss, who predeceased her, on March 18, 2017.

She is survived by a son, Steven (Rachel) Criss of Limestone; and seven grandchildren, Zakary, Makayla, Jacob, Riley, Cydney, Angel and Gavin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Gowanda.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -