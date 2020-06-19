SALAMANCA - Mrs. Mary E. Oliver, 83, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at Bradford Manor, Bradford, Pa., following a short illness.
Born June 3, 1937, in Allegany, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Stetz Williams. She was married Feb. 15, 1964, in the former St. Patrick's Church, to Glenn W. Oliver, who predeceased her Feb. 10, 2012.
She had been employed as a library assistant at the Salamanca Public Library and was a homemaker.
Mrs. Oliver was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Salamanca. She enjoyed spending time with her family, the outdoors and was an avid hunter, especially small game.
Surviving are a son, Murray (Denise) Oliver of Salamanca; a sister, Judith Bryant of Perry; two brothers, Richard Williams of Montana and Dr. James Williams of Pensacola, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 19, 2020.