SALAMANCA - Mary Jane Remington, 86, passed from this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Mary Jane was born to Julia and John Pontaski on August 13, 1933. Salamanca was her lifelong home and she could not imagine living anywhere else. She worked at Davis Dry Cleaners, loved gardening and painting ceramics with Roland and also loved baking and watching cooking shows. Her many cats over the years and only dog, Pierre, would agree she was the best.
Her love for her hometown and her community was recognized with the "Volunteer of the Year" award for the many hours she devoted to the Lighthouse Community Kitchen.
Mary never liked to be the center of attention. Even though she would say, "Jeepers. Now what are you going to go and do that for?" we look forward to celebrating her life with family and friends.
She leaves her sister, Constance Grove, and her brother-in-law Gerald; a nephew, Larry Pontaski; nieces Karlet Backhaus, Tina Zerbian, Julia Hiles, Terri Griffin, Kelli Livingstone and their families.
Mary also leaves her adopted family, Dan and Anita French and their children. Mary is especially missed by Justin French, who was most dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; brothers Joe, Sylvester and Walter Pontaski; a sister, Georgia Stoumbas; sisters-in-law Marie and Margaret Pontaski and a niece, Lana Riley.
A memorial service will be scheduled when we can gather again. She is greatly missed.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 25, 2020