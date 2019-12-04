|
Mary Lou Bogart passed away Nov. 23, 2019, with her daughters by her side, after a fiercely fought yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.
During her life, she experienced intense love with her husband, Lee, who predeceased her.
Mary Lou traveled the world and made friends all over.
She cooked amazing Syrian meals and taught her daughters to be strong, independent, feminist women.
A master high school English teacher by profession, Mary Lou continued in the role of teacher by donating her body to the UB Anatomical Gifts Program.
She is survived by her daughter Marni Bogart, son-in-law Mark, grandson Quinn; and her daughter Angelina Collins, grandson Beckett; and her companion of 10 years, Thomas Wroszek.
Per her request, there will not be any services.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 4, 2019