FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mary Margaret Castle Timkey passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Fort Myers. She was 93.



Born Nov. 12, 1926, in Lockport, N.Y., she married her husband, George Washington "Bud" Timkey, upon his return from the European Theatre.



A physical education teacher at Lockport High School, she had a quick wit and love for swimming and tennis.



Mary lived life on her own terms. A devout Catholic who always put others first, she was a trailblazer of her generation and leaves behind a marvelous legacy.



She is survived by her four children, Peter, Michael (Jodie) and Paul (Joanne), all of Ellicottville, N.Y., and Patricia (Nick) Rinko of West Valley, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Samantha (Chad) Armstrong of East Aurora, N.Y., Spencer (Molly) of Ellicottville, Emily and William; two great-grandchildren, Hayes and Jones Armstrong; and countless friends made along the way of a life well lived.



A private service will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ellicottville Memorial Library or Hope Hospice of Fort Myers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store