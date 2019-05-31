GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Matthew "Babe" Krysick, 88, of Great Valley, died Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Feb. 28, 1931, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Peter and Josephine Radish Krysick. He was married in September 1950, at the former St. Patrick Church, to the late Audrey Blocher Krysick, who predeceased him in 2015.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1949.
Mr. Krysick was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in post-war Italy.
He had been employed as a carpenter with Allegany State Park for over 20 years. He had previously been employed with the former Fancher Furniture Company, as a finisher, for over 20 years.
Mr. Krysick enjoyed traveling, with his late wife Audrey, around the United States and Europe. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Debbie) Krysick of Great Valley; two daughters, Dawn (Mark) Ambuske of Kent, Ohio, and Lynnette (Dennis) Perry of Palm Coast, Fla.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Krysick and William Krysick; and a sister, Helen Light.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., June 15, 2019, in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, with Deacon Michael Anderson, of Our Lady of Peace, officiating.
Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the .
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 31, 2019