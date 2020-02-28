Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Boland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Boland Sr.


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Boland Sr. Obituary
ERIE, Pa. - Michael A. Boland Sr., a resident of Allegany, N.Y. most of his life, passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at his residence in Erie.

Born Aug. 19, 1965, in Salamanca, N.Y., he was the son of Frederick Boland and Barbara Crocker Boland Isaman. On Feb. 5, 2000, he married Noreen P. Kennedy, who survives.

Michael was a 1984 graduate of Allegany Central School, and soon after, enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1983 to 1986, while stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas.

He worked in the auto industry, primarily as a manager in tire sales. He enjoyed motorcycling, especially on his Harley, and tinkering with classic cars. He also liked to build model planes and spend time at the casino.

Surviving besides his wife, are three sons, Michael (Lisa) Boland Jr. of Hinsdale, N.Y., Dylan (Amanda DiGregory) Boland of Pittsburgh and Sean (Nevena Kulina) Boland of Erie; two grandsons, Ethan Boland and Elijah Boland; two sisters, Laurie Ozella of Allegany and Terri (Michael) Harrison of Allegany; a brother, Paul (Betty) Isaman of Knapp Creek, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation and burial services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean, N.Y.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -