|
|
GREAT VALLEY - Michael J. Wojtowicz, 62, of Kill Buck Road, Great Valley, died Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born May 4, 1957, in Olean, he was the son of Elaine Hutchison Wojtowicz of Salamanca and the late Joseph C. Wojtowicz.
Mr. Wojtowicz was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1976.
He had been employed in maintenance at Allegany State Park for over 15 years, retiring in 2014. He had also been employed at Holiday Valley, Ellicottville and the former King Windows, Little Valley.
Mike enjoyed being around family and friends and will be remembered for his good nature and willingness to help others. He enjoyed NASCAR and attended local area racing. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent hours on his lawn tractor.
Surviving besides his mother are two sisters, Ann (Jeff) Biscup and Paula (Tim) Dineen, both of Salamanca; nieces and nephews, including Maria Welka of Olean, Andrew Biscup and Caleb (Cassondra) Biscup, both of Salamanca, Aaron (Andrea) Biscup of Ohio and Patrick Dineen of Salamanca.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Pastor Buck, of Riverside Chapel, Salamanca, officiating.
Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 14, 2020