Michael T. Reinhardt
1940 - 2020
CATTARAUGUS - Michael T. Reinhardt, 80, of Cattaraugus, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.

He was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Buffalo, the son of the late Walter and Mary Jane Simons Reinhardt. He is also predeceased by his stepfather, John Sharpe; and his stepmother, Carmella Reinhardt.

On July 4, 1959, he married the former Louise Scott, who survives.

Mr. Reinhardt had been employed at Rhoades Construction in Salamanca; as a welder at WSF Industries; and as a crane operator for Benchley and for Industrial Weld/Diversified in Lakewood. He also owned and operated Mechanical Services Inc. with his son, Scott.

He was a member of the Limestone Fireman's Club; Sons of AMVETS; VFW Auxiliary in Springville; Coldspring Fireman's Club; Elks Club in Olean; and Sons of the American Legion in Little Valley.

Besides his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Mark) Aldrich and Lori (Craig) Pangborn, both of Salamanca; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Scott Reinhardt in 2009; and a brother, Morris "Pete" Reinhardt.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Chautauqua Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
