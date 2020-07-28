SALAMANCA - Michael "Dutch" Trummer, 62, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Sunday (July 26, 2020).
Born June 20, 1958, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Walton and Maria Guererro Trummer.
Dutch was married on June 2, 2019, to the former Jody Zawatski, who survives. Although their marriage was cut short, the pair made memories to last a lifetime, adventuring to festivals and concerts, specifically UBR and LTB, all over the map, where he made many lifelong friends.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1976.
Dutch was a devoted father and a friend to all that met him. He was the most hardworking man; an avid animal lover; and a Jets, Mets and Knicks aficionado. He was a thoughtful, kind, vivacious man with a quick-witted sense of humor and brought so much joy to so many people who will dearly miss him.
Surviving besides his wife are a son, Ryan Trummer, of Salamanca; a brother, Terry (Victoria) Trummer of Raymore, Md.; and his first wife, Melanie Oakes Trummer, of Salamanca.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Christie Sue Trummer, who passed away May 25, 2007, and who undoubtedly greeted her father lovingly in Heaven, and his former fiancé, Lindi Stark.
Friends may call at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, on Friday (July 31, 2020) from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) from 9-11 a.m., at which time a private funeral service will be held.
The public is then invited to Calvary Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. for a graveside committal service with Deacon Michael Anderson of Our Lady of Peace officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to EARS, PO Box 445, Salamanca, NY or to the Salamanca City School District, memo: Summer Swim Program, Attn: Christopher Siebert, 50 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.