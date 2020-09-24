SALAMANCA - Sometimes we lose people long before we should have to lose them and it's always hard. Sometimes beautiful souls are called home to join the people who have gone before, leaving the living behind to grieve and remember. With heavy hearts we say our final farewell to one such soul this week.
Mrs. Michelle J. Moore, 56, of Salamanca, died early Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo following complications due to a battle with lung cancer.
Born Oct. 22, 1963, in Jamestown, she was the daughter of Robert S. Moore and Shirley J. Blum Moore. She was married to Mr. Don Terhune, who predeceased her in 2016.
She was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1981.
Michelle was a fantastic teaching aid of the Salamanca and CA BOCES school system for many years. She always enjoyed working with the children that needed the most help. She cleaned the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds with her husband and nephew every year as well.
She lived a very full life. Michelle loved dogs and going out hiking and camping with her spouse and furry companion as often as she could. She enjoyed visiting her brother's and their friends for cookouts and bomb fires. She always tried to spend as much time outdoors as possible and enjoyed fishing and boating.
Surviving are her mother, Shirley (Jeff Frazier) Moore of Ellicottville; a brother, Frank (Cynthia) Moore of Ellicottville; a half-sister, Anne Kasabeck of Sheffield, Pa.; two half-brothers, Jack (Connie) Moore of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Bud Moore of Sheffield, Pa.; a step-daughter, Kelli Terhune of Phoenix, Ariz.; a step-son, Chris Terhune of Salamanca; a niece, Jessica (Joe) Schultz of Ellicottville; a nephew, Rob (Katie) Moore of Cheektowaga; and many cousins and friends.
Per Michelle's wishes, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates and suggests memorials be sent to any charity that aids in the support of those suffering from lung cancer.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.