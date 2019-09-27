|
LITTLE VALLEY - Murble C. "Cathy" Phillips, 79, of Little Valley, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Bradford Manor.
She was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Elmer and Mildred Ferry Atherton. On Aug. 7, 1982, she married David A. Phillips, who survives.
Mrs. Phillips had been employed at Quality Farm and Fleet in Salamanca.
She was a very active member of the Valley View Baptist Church and helped with their Vacation Bible School. She also was an avid bowler, and volunteered at the Little Valley Memorial Library; Cattaraugus County Fair; and at the local voting booths.
Besides her loving husband, she is survived by two sons, Richard Covert of Olean and Andrew (Cassie) Kinnaird of Hornell; three daughters, Cathi (Robert) Nolan of Stillwell, Okla., Millie (Greg) Jedrosko of Olean and Linda (Karl) Jurgens of Olympia, Wash.; a stepson, Joseph (Tonya) Phillips of North Carolina; three stepdaughters, Arminda Joyce of Corpus Christi, Texas, Teri Miles of Little Valley and Jamie Phillips of Steubenville, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer (Linda) Atherton of New York; and two sisters, Patty (Irvin) Austin of Florida and Mildred Fitch of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a stepson, Jacob Phillips.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) from the Valley View Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Oct.1, 2019) from the church. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus Ambulance or Valley View Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 27, 2019