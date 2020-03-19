Home

O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Nadine Faye Gerwitz


1958 - 2020
Nadine Faye Gerwitz Obituary
GREAT VALLEY - Nadine Faye Gerwitz, 61, of Great Valley, and most recently of Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Monday (March 16, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.

Born May 22, 1958, in Olean, she was the daughter of Lloyd N. and Joanne A. Wilson Gerwitz of Great Valley.

She was a graduate of Ellicottville Central School, Class of 1976, and Olean Business Institute, Class of 1977.

Nadine had been employed with American Locker in Ellicottville for over 30 years and had previously been employed at Stardell in Franklinville.

She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Great Valley United Methodist Church, and held the position of general fund treasurer for many years, and recently the memorial fund treasurer. Nadine would take off her work vacation to teach Vacation Bible School. She taught Sunday School and she also enjoyed writing letters encouraging the sick and infirm.

Surviving, besides her parents, are a sister, Kimberly (Roxsyn) Burrell of Franklinville; three nieces, Amber (Jim) Klehn of Waterloo, Autumn Burrell of Franklinville and Aubrey (Christopher) Flagg of Lewis Run, Pa.; four nephews, Armand (Chelsey) Burrell of Great Valley, Avin Burrell of Salamanca, Austin Burrell and Aldyn Burrell, both of Franklinville; "like brothers," Arthur (Debbie) Atwater of Oneonta and Jeffrey (Darlene) Atwater of Great Valley; and other close friends.

In following guidelines issued by the health department, there will be no visitation due to COVID-19. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 19, 2020
