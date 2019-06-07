Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (French) O'Dell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUNKIRK - Nancy (French) O'Dell, 87, of Dunkirk, passed away on May 23, 2019. She joined her father, Richard D. Snyder and her mother, Dorothy E. Skinner, as they waited for her arrival in her journey through life.



Nancy was a devoted wife and mother while raising seven of her orphaned grandchildren.



She was born in Napoli and graduated from Little Valley High School in 1951.



Nancy married S/Sgt Orvall French and traveled to England and several U.S. States, where she made many long-lasting friends as a military wife.



She met and later married James O'Dell while working at Borden's in Randolph as a machinist and eventually settled in Jamestown where they both worked at Gustavus Adolphus Children's Home as childcare workers.



She is survived by her children, Rene' (Philip), Evelyne (Larry), Michael (Lisa) and Lorraine (Joseph); grandchildren, Christopher, Katrina, Tonya, Lucas, Jessica, Donald, Julie, Wesley, Taylor, Rehanan, Becca, Donovan, Isiah, Michaela, Nadara and Mia, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren as well as many other children and friends who called her "Grandma."



Nancy is further survived by her brother, Danna, and sister, Sally, as well as many friends and family members.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James O'Dell, her daughter, Jennifer, and infant grandson Karlon.



Services will be private at the request of the family.



All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael R. Fantauzzi of the Fantauzzi Funeral Home, 82 East Main St., Fredonia.



