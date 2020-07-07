CATTARAUGUS - Nanette G. Sheldon, 74, of Cattaraugus, died June 23, 2020, in Niagara Falls Rehabilitation Center.



Nanette dedicated her life to loving and raising handicapped children. She loved gardening and crafting and her home along the riverbank.



She is survived by her children, Lisa Lannen of St. Leonard, Md., Holly LaBombard of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Veronica LaBombard of Brockton, Mass., Joy Sheldon, of Jamestown and Sondra Philpot of Sloan; five grandchildren, one of whom she raised, Holly Estrich of Jamestown; and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Philpot, two children, Ashley and Andy Sheldon, and her brother, Vaughn Churchill.



A memorial service will be conducted at a later time.

