SALAMANCA - Oliver Jackson Winship died Friday (May 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
He is survived by his parents, Darin and Lisa Ambuske Winship; sister, Brooklynn Ambuske; brother, Maverick Winship, all of Salamanca; maternal grandfather, Glenn Ambuske; paternal grandparents, Bruce Winship and Jackie Winship; paternal great-grandparents, Marlene Winship of Salamanca, and Loren and Margaret Krause of Great Valley; and several great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Joyce Watt Ambuske on Jan. 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 30, 2019