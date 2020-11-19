ELLICOTTVILLE - Patricia McClure Enger died at home Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 100 years, 10 months old.



Pat grew up in Warren, Pa. She graduated from Penn State in 2½ years with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Dramatics and a minor in Spanish. She received many awards, including a scholarship for journalism and was voted outstanding student in dramatics.



Her journalism career took her to Buffalo, and there theater was where her energies were focused until she discovered skiing. It was her love of the skier's life that led her to meeting and marrying avid skier, avid sailor and avid family man Bob Enger Sr.



She joined Bob at the Ellicottville Ski Club in 1950. At the time of her death, she had been the oldest member of the ski club. Their three children were brought up in Tonawanda, and both sailing and skiing formed the backdrop of a fun and rich childhood.



Pat was an English teacher and drama club director at Sweet Home Junior High School in Amherst from 1968-1984. She and her husband bought a house in Ellicottville in 1974 and happily made it their permanent home in 1984.



Pat became the center of many events in the village, helping and participating in festivals, writing publicity copy and becoming president of the village news monthly, The E'ville Events. As an active member of the Red Hatters and the more recent local offshoot, known as the Bar Belles, she wrote song parodies and speeches and helped keep the meetings lively.



At the Ellicottville Ski Club, she never missed a chance to help at a party, direct the singalongs, and share her fun spirit, wit and warmth.



Pat watched every televised Bills game for decades, keeping the faith right through the first half of this season. Unfortunately, she didn't live to see the Bills win the 2021 Super Bowl.



She will be greatly missed by her daughters Wendy (Carl) Cino and Laurie (Douglas) Freehafer; her son, Bob Enger Jr.; her four grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren; her devoted caregivers Erica and Kyle Babcock, Dawn Mesler, Deborah Miller and dozens of close friends.

