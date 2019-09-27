|
|
SALAMANCA - Patricia "Patty" Fitzgerald, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at home, following a long illness.
Born in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Smerick Skoken.
She had been employed as the manager of Hemlock Hills, for over 10 years, and had previously been employed with New York State Parks and Recreation in Allegany State Park. She had also been employed at the former Ethan Allen and Fancher Furniture companies.
Patty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed her cats and dogs.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda (Len) Cairns of Canada, Jacqueline Trowbridge of New Bern, N.C., Sue (Sal) Zanghi of New Bern and Sally (Rich) Cuozzo of Salamanca; a sister, Caroline Guenther of Cape Coral, Fla.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her late husband, John Fitzgerald; a daughter, Patricia Smith; a granddaughter, Katie Lynn Cuozzo; and several brothers and sisters.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held, at the convenience of the family, and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Empire Animal Rescue Society.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 27, 2019