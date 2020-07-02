SALAMANCA - Mrs. Paula I. Swartz, 87, of Salamanca, died Tuesday evening (June 30, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Olean, following a long illness.
Born June 17, 1933, in Salamanca, she was a daughter of the late James and Irene Paul Farrell. She was married on Nov. 19, 1955, in the former St. Patrick's Church, to Mr. Richard D. Swartz, who predeceased her on Feb. 25, 2000.
She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, class of 1950.
She had been employed as a secretary to the director of special education and school psychologist with the Salamanca City Central School System for nearly 27 years, retiring in December 1992. Previously, she had been employed with the former Fancher Furniture Company for five years.
Paula was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, the former St. Patrick's Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, both local and national chapters of AARP, and was a former member of the Consolidated Services Unit of the Salamanca School District. She had served on the board of directors for the Salamanca AARP Chapter 844.
She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Jo Stark of Great Valley; two grandsons, Kevin Stark of West Valley and Brian Stark of Great Valley; a niece, Judith Duell of Niagara Falls; and a nephew, Paul McCarthy of Williamsville.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Dana Stark; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Stark; and her sister, Margaret McCarthy.
Friends may call at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 11, 2020. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home at noon, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to EARS, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY or the American Heart Association
, 1-800-AHA-USA1.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.