SALAMANCA - Mrs. Paula S. LaCroix, 69, of Salamanca, died Friday (May 31, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a short illness.



Born July 28, 1949, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Elizabeth Kuhanek Schultz. She was married June 12, 1971, at the former Kissinger United Methodist Church, to Mr. Terry LaCroix, who survives.



She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1967, and earned her associate degree from Bryant & Stratton College, in Buffalo. After her family was raised, Paula earned her bachelor degree in counseling through Empire State College.



She had been employed with the Salamanca Central School System, for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. She was formerly employed as a legal secretary for the Congdon, Perreault, Dohl & Rickert law offices and the former Hornburg Diggs & Hornburg law firm, and as a teller at the former Salamanca Trust Company.



Paula's past several years revolved around her grandchildren and their many events. She looked forward to the annual LaCroix spring family vacation in St. Augustine, Fla., from which they had just recently returned.



Growing up in Allegany State Park gave her the experience of attending a one-room schoolhouse up to fourth grade. In the park, she enjoyed attending dances at the park pavilion; downhill skiing in the Bova area; as well as cross-country skiing on the Art Roscoe Trails. She also enjoyed walking; biking; rollerblading around Red House Lake; and golfing.



She attended the Believer's Chapel in Olean and was a member of the Elkdale Country Club.



Surviving besides her husband, are a daughter, Kristin LaCroix of Salamanca; two sons, Michael (Terra) LaCroix of Allegany and Daniel LaCroix of Great Valley; two granddaughters, Chloee LaCroix of Allegany and Quinnley LaCroix of Great Valley; five grandsons, Grayson and Kullan McGonnell of Salamanca, Chance LaCroix of Allegany, and Jaxson and Mason LaCroix of Great Valley; a sister, Pamela Sturdevant of Salamanca; a brother, Gordon "Ozz" (Sylvia) Schultz of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. today (June 3, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (June 4, 2019).



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at 10 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, 134 Broad St., Salamanca, with Rev. Michael Lonto, pastor of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating.



Burial will be in Steamburg Cemetery.



