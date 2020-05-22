Mrs. Phyllis D. Springer
1929 - 2020
SALAMANCA - Mrs. Phyllis D. Springer, 90, of Wildwood Avenue, Salamanca, died at home early Thursday morning (May 21, 2020).

Born Dec. 11, 1929, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Rueben and Florence Day. She was married to Mr. Ralph Springer, who predeceased her in 1976.

Mrs. Springer had been employed at the Salamanca Republican Press.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her cats, dogs and birds. She enjoyed talking on the phone with her friends as well as working on crossword puzzles.

Surviving are a son, David (Lisa) Springer of Salamanca; two granddaughters, Kelly and Tracy Springer, both of Austin, Texas; and a grandson, Christopher Springer of Austin.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to EARS, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Salamanca Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
