GREAT VALLEY - Phyllis Hemphill, 81, of 4826 Rt. 219, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital, in the loving presence of her family.



Born July 18, 1939, in Olean, she was the daughter of Leon D. and Hazzle A. Ripley Matteson. She married Bruce A. Miller, who predeceased her, and in August 1980, she married her loving companion Paul Hemphill, who predeceased her.



Phyllis attended Olean High School, Class of 1957.



She enjoyed reading, crocheting and playing card games. She truly loved spending time with her family and friends and was happiest when all of her grandchildren were home for a visit. She lit up a room and put a smile on everyone's face with her spunky personality. She will be dearly missed.



Phyllis is survived by her granddaughter, Courtney (Justin) Miller; daughter-in-law, Cassandra (Dean) Ryder; and two adoptive grandchildren, Shane (Farrah) Ryder and Ethan VanCamp.



Phyllis was predeceased by her two brothers, Paul Matteson and Robert Matteson; and her sister, Donna Matteson.



At Phyllis' request, there will be no visitation. Family will have a time of remembrance at a later date.



The family has requested memorial contributions be made to Empire Animal Rescue Society (E.A.R.S), P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.

