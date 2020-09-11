1/1
Phyllis Hemphill
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREAT VALLEY - Phyllis Hemphill, 81, of 4826 Rt. 219, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital, in the loving presence of her family.

Born July 18, 1939, in Olean, she was the daughter of Leon D. and Hazzle A. Ripley Matteson. She married Bruce A. Miller, who predeceased her, and in August 1980, she married her loving companion Paul Hemphill, who predeceased her.

Phyllis attended Olean High School, Class of 1957.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting and playing card games. She truly loved spending time with her family and friends and was happiest when all of her grandchildren were home for a visit. She lit up a room and put a smile on everyone's face with her spunky personality. She will be dearly missed.

Phyllis is survived by her granddaughter, Courtney (Justin) Miller; daughter-in-law, Cassandra (Dean) Ryder; and two adoptive grandchildren, Shane (Farrah) Ryder and Ethan VanCamp.

Phyllis was predeceased by her two brothers, Paul Matteson and Robert Matteson; and her sister, Donna Matteson.

At Phyllis' request, there will be no visitation. Family will have a time of remembrance at a later date.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to Empire Animal Rescue Society (E.A.R.S), P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved